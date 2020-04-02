Mack Wilson prepares for second NFL season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With his rookie year in the rear view mirror, Mack Wilson now eyes that next step in year two in the NFL.
“Just training. Just trying to stay in shape. Trying to do things to keep me going and keep me up,” said Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson.
The former University of Alabama linebacker finished his rookie season with 82 tackles, second-most on the team. He played in all 16 games, making 14 starts.
“It was smooth for me. It was fun, most importantly. I feel like I made some plays," said Wilson. "I left a few plays out there, but most of all I feel like it was good. Most of all I feel like i made the most of my opportunity.”
Mack entered the league as a fifth-round pick last year, but 12 months later, he’s the starting WILL linebacker for the Browns.
He says he is a different player than the one we saw enter the league.
"I feel like I matured more. Just me being in the NFL I have to be professional. My approach to football and working out is different, because I know what it takes to play in the NFL. I see how some of the veteran guys go about their day working and doing all the little things right. I feel like that kind of helps me grow as a player and helps me mature throughout the year and even to today," stated Wilson.
The NFL is still slated to start as scheduled with a full 16-game season.
