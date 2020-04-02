March 2020: Montgomery’s mean temperatures were the warmest on record

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March ended just a couple of few days ago, and it wound up being one of the hottest on record in many locations.
In fact, data courtesy of the Midwest Regional Climate Center shows above normal temperatures during the month of March for a lot of people, including the city of Montgomery. This data includes every single day during the month, and it shows that everybody in the Southeast and Deep South were all above normal.
While it wasn’t just here in Alabama we saw above normal warmth, our state did stand out with some impressive stats: Alabama saw some very warm temperatures, roughly 8-12° above where we should have been for the month as a whole. In fact, in Montgomery, the mean temperature in March was 67.3°.
The previous warmest for March was 67° back in 1907... that’s 113 year old record that we just broke for the month of March!
It was the warmest March overall in the city of Montgomery since 2012.
As we begin the new month of April, how do we look to fair? Well certainly we are starting off on a comfortably warmth note, but the month ahead looks at least start off above normal. Long term forecasts call for above average temperatures for the next week or so.
