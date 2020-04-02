Montgomery business launches t-shirt drive to support LifeSouth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While we’re all staying home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, many of us are looking for more we can do to help in the midst of this pandemic.
AKD Printing Company has come up with a unique way to serve the community through this pandemic. It’s designed this t-shirt as a fundraiser for LifeSouth Blood Centers. AKD is promoting this t-shirt as a way we can stand together and promote social distancing while raising much-needed money and awareness for our local blood bank. All of the profits from the sale of these t-shirts will go directly to LifeSouth.
LifeSouth says this will directly impact the River Region, that the proceeds will go to bettering the blood donor center and bloodmobiles here locally.
The t-shirts sell for $10 each and are available at The Cork & Cleaver, Cucos Mexican Cafe, Saza Serious Italian, Uniformity, and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, as well as AKD offices in Montgomery and Prattville.
You can also order them online.
