More Ala. cities add curfews to curb COVID-19 spread

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More curfews in an effort to curve the spread of the coronavirus will soon be in effect across central Alabama.
The city of Tuskegee announced Wednesday that its curfew goes into effect Friday. The curfew will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will go on indefinitely.
All non-essential travel will be prohibited and residents are asked not to leave their homes unless they are performing the following essential activities:
- Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other valuable persons.
- Returning to one’s place of residence from outside the city; traveling to one’s place of residence located outside the city
- Traveling through the city from one location outside the city to another location outside the city.
- Compliance with an order of law enforcement or court shall be exempt from this order
- Legally mandated government purposes
- Work in support of essential activities
Persons engaging in these essential activities are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, including staying six feet away from people, washing of the hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning high-touch surfaces, and not shaking hands.
Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine of up to $500.
The city of Greenville also announcing its curfew Thursday. Like Tuskegee, Greenville’s city-wide curfew will go into effect Friday night. It’s hours are 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. It will last indefinitely. Failure to comply with the order is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or jail time.
In an emergency meeting Thursday, the Wilcox County Commission imposed a county-wide curfew for the hours between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting Thursday night until further notice.
First responders, medical and health personnel, certain utility employees and workers traveling to and from businesses that provide necessary services or produce necessary products are exempt from this order when acting in their official or employment capacity.
Cities like Montgomery and Selma already have curfews set in place.
At this time, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said she is not ready to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. Instead, all non work-related gatherings of 10 or more persons, or gatherings of 10 or more persons that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance are being advised against.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
