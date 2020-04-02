Opp police suspect turns himself in after media segment

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - Opp police suspect Shawn Sanders has turned himself into authorities, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says.
Sanders was wanted by the Opp Police Department regarding first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary warrants.
After being shown on a CrimeStoppers media segment, CrimeStoppers says Sanders voluntarily turned himself in Thursday and was charged.
Sunday morning between 2 a.m. and 2:10 a.m., police say a local business in the 300 block of Highway 52 was broken into. Over $5,500 was stolen, police says.
That same day investigators say Sanders’ broken down vehicle on the side of the roadway had the right amount of money stolen from the local business.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.