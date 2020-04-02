Q&A: Alabama state health officer speaks in-depth about COVID-19 response

Dr. Harris: Sure. I think right now we’re waiting to see what will happen, but we can look around the country and see what other parts of the country are going through. But what I would like people to remember is that they really do have the power to protect themselves and protect their families. We’ve given lots of guidance over and over about social distancing, about hygiene, about staying home about avoiding crowds, about not being around others if you think you might be sick, and these are all really simple things. But in fact, they’re really contrary to what human behavior is, you know? Humans are social, and we like to get out, and we have habits, and we like to be around other people, and we’d like to do different things, and sitting at home alone and not doing anything is contrary to what most people want to do, but what I would ask people to do is please take this seriously, please social distance yourself, please stay home, unplug for a while just hunker down and wait for this to get over. We’ll be through this soon, but it’s really going to require everyone working together. For those people who aren’t taking it seriously, they’re going to put other people at risk. They’re going to put maybe themselves, but certainly older adults, maybe people in their own family, people in their community, at-risk and so we really all have to cooperate and work together, and if we do that, we’ll all get through this just fine.