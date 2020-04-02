Q&A: Alabama state health officer speaks in-depth about COVID-19 response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris spoke more in-depth about the progress Alabama is making in the fight to reduce the spread of the coronavirus Wednesday.
Thursday, the state of Alabama surpassed 1,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state health department has reported 17 deaths.
Dr. Harris first spoke about the recovery rate and why those numbers have not been reported by the Alabama Department of Health.
Dr. Harris: We have not calculated the recovery rate yet. This is a little bit difficult to count because it involves following people for a longer period. We are in the process of working out a way to do that. I know that you’ve probably seen on the most popular international side, the Johns Hopkins site that they do have a way of counting recovered patients. We’re not quite sure how they calculate that, but in our state, it would involve contacting people again after they’ve been diagnosed, so we’re in the process of working out a way to do that.
Q: Have we had incidents, however, where people have recovered?
Dr. Harris: Yeah, absolutely. What we know, just internationally based on the last three months, is that around 80 percent of people who get infected have actually mild symptoms and within a week or 10 days are doing well. Even for those people who are hospitalized, most of them end up recovering and going home and are well, so we picked the recovery rate to be very high. The mortality rate, the percentage of people who die, depending on where you look maybe one or two or three percent. So, overall, we would expect eventually to find out that around 97, or 98, or 99 percent of people are recovering, but we just don’t have the information to say that clearly right now.
Q: Alabama still has a handful of counties showing no cases. How many tests have been done in those counties?
Dr. Harris: I don’t know exactly, but I would say we have done tests in every county, but we don’t have a dedicated testing facility in every county, so when a provider contacts us with a patient in those counties, or in any county, if we have a dedicated testing facility, then that’s where that patient usually goes. But if there’s not a facility then we have to make arrangements for them to get tested sometimes, which may involve travel for the patient which is not ideal or may involve just working out an arrangement with a clinic or emergency department. So we recognize that there are places in the state, particularly in the Wiregrass regions and parts of the Black Belt where we do not have enough testing yet, we’re continuing to do that. We have a clinic that has a site that we’ll be testing starting tomorrow in Dothan, for example, and we have other sites in the Wiregrass that we’re working to get test sites into.
Q: That is why we have some counties that have no cases. However, neighboring states that may be contiguous to them, maybe exploding. So is that the reason why?
Dr. Harris: Yeah, exactly that’s right. That’s a great point. We know, for example, and most of the viewers probably know about, that this situation in Albany, Georgia, a very big outbreak there that was associated with a funeral service there. And regionally, there are many cases connected to that. We think it’s likely that some of the cases we’ve seen in Lee County and Chambers County are connected to that. We are beginning testing in Houston County, as I mentioned, and so clearly those other border counties are places where we prioritize testing.
Q: Talk a little bit about the test in the 67 counties. Are we wrapping up tests or where do you feel like we need to be?
Dr. Harris: Yeah, I think we do need to continue to have more testing. We actually just got notified [Wednesday] of another test, a company or organization in the Jefferson County area. We know that there are others that are coming online, and yet, we still need more. It’s been a little bit difficult to count exactly how many tests are being done. We know how many we’re doing here in public health. And we get good numbers from the large commercial labs that have been testing and reporting to us for a long time, but there are a number of pop-up testing sites, that’s what we refer to them as, that are slow getting these results to us. We believe we’re capturing the positives quickly, but for negative test results, it’s still a manual process for them, and they’re not used to reporting electronically and so people are having to manually get that data put in. So, the number that you can see on our website shows the test results that we know about, but we know there are a lot more we just haven’t captured yet.
Q: President Trump specifically mentioned that ventilators would be coming to Alabama. The question is, have we received those?
Dr. Harris: We have not received any ventilators from the federal government. As of this time, we made requests through HHS. I heard the quote from the president as well and was pleased to hear that, but we don’t have any further information on when those will be here.
Q: Is there a specific number of how many ventilators that we would request - we have requested?
Dr. Harris: We have a surge plan that is looking at different scenarios and how many we would need. We initially requested about 500 ventilators from HHS, with an urgent request for 200 of those, and so we’re still waiting to hear back on that.
Q: The other question is, are there any plans in place maybe to go in a different direction or start to communicate with some outside vendors or manufacturers outside of the federal government?
Dr. Harris: Yes, absolutely. There’s an asset group that works through the governor’s office as well as our own procurement teams and our resources that we’ve used with EMA. All of them are working on trying to bring in ventilators from whatever source we can. I know it’s a story many people have seen, but every state is competing with every other state right now and we’re all in the process of trying to source certain types of material and test kits, but also ventilators as well. So we have several different angles that we’re approaching and trying to find these really anywhere we can.
Q: Talk just a little bit about how difficult that process is.
Dr. Harris: Well, it’s challenging to find scarce resources when everyone’s looking for the same resources, as you might imagine, and so the federal government has prioritized what stock they have for the hotspots in the country. In New York City, I’m sure, everyone is seeing is really in a catastrophe right now, most resources are being prioritized for that area because they have the largest number of cases. Their healthcare system really being strained right now, and so most of those resources are being prioritized there. Alabama has certainly gotten resources from the feds, including personal protective equipment. For example, the Strategic National Stockpile has made three deliveries to Alabama so far. So we have gotten equipment there. That’s all been pushed out to healthcare facilities and test sites and other providers so far. We’re not sure if we’re going to get more from the SNS, we don’t expect that at the moment, but we’ll continue to try all these different routes and hopefully we’ll be able to get something soon.
Q: What are you hearing from hospitals, large and small, as it pertains to around the state? What are the conditions like? And how close are they to reaching capacity?
Dr. Harris: I think hospital capacity is still okay at the moment. We’ve done a lot of things to work with hospitals to try to improve the available capacity they have. As you know, under the governor state of emergency hospitals have some relaxation on rules about space and where beds can go and what the staffing has to be, so that’s allowed them to be a little bit more flexible with their space to add capacity where they can. We also issued, as part of our health order last week, orders around elective procedures, and so that allows hospitals to keep space and healthcare workers available to take care of COVID-19 cases or other emergency cases, as opposed to things that could be delayed for a while, like certain elective procedures- and also a reduction in elective procedures means that we have some new capacity that appears in places like outpatient surgery centers. Those centers have beds and have ventilators and have other equipment that’s not going to be used while we’re not doing elective procedures and it actually saves personal protective equipment as well. So that’s actually added some capacity to the system.
Q: Conventional wisdom is saying that around April, in the latter part of April, we should spike. If in-fact that is the case, we’re seeing other cities, other states who are turning convention centers or unconventional places into makeshift hospitals. Is that a conversation being had right now?
Dr. Harris: Yes, we are. Our search group has been working on this for some weeks. A lot of the preparation involves those things I just mentioned, which means increasing hospital current capacity, saving rooms from things like elective procedures that open up beds, but also a big part of that plan has been looking at alternative care sites. So, we have a group comprised of public health and the hospitals, the National Guard, the EMA, and some others that have worked together with the Army Corps of Engineers to look at potential sites where alternative care sites can be developed. There have been a couple mentioned in the media already; you may have heard about in Mobile and in Jefferson County, but there have also been looking at potential sites in Madison County, here in Montgomery, also in the Auburn area and in Tuscaloosa.
Q: Are you getting positive results from the strict health orders that have been handed down and how soon can we see the curve flattened?
Dr. Harris: Yeah, it’s a little difficult to say right now. As you know, when people get infected with this disease, it may take anywhere from a couple of days up to a couple of weeks before they become ill, and before their test turns positive, or before they know to go get tested. So really, every time we release numbers, we’re really just sort of giving you a snapshot of all the people that were infected 10 days ago or two weeks ago. So, in order to really know what our health orders are doing and how effective they are, we need to give them a couple of weeks to see. So, we still believe that social distancing works, and we have seen in other parts of the country that it is is an effective strategy, but it’s still a little too soon for the numbers to reflect that here in Alabama.
Q: We hear about coughing with shortness of breath being symptoms, but are there other issues?
Dr. Harris: Yeah, there are a number of symptoms, and just like with any type of illness, there are many different ways that it can present. There are certainly gastrointestinal-type symptoms that have appeared in some people first. Many people have reported just nonspecific things like fatigue, like mini viral infections, they’re just many different presentations of that disease, and so, like we told people many times before, if you have symptoms at all and you wonder what you should do, please reach out and contact your healthcare provider. Let them walk you through the process of getting tested if that’s what needs to be done.
Q: We’re getting a lot of calls from people who are saying, ’Hey, we’re still on the job, we’re working in close proximity. We don’t feel good about it, but we also don’t want to lose our job.’
Dr. Harris: Yeah, that’s a difficult situation. Our health orders applied to do non-work gatherings, social and recreational gatherings. They did not apply to workplaces, but we did say that we think workplaces need to take every reasonable step to make sure they are maintaining the social distancing standards, so we think employers need to recognize that and we expect them to follow those guidelines.
Q: We understand that there’s a partnership with UAB about Coronavirus Symptom Tracker. That allegedly is through ADPH. Are you aware of that?
Dr. Harris: I’m not aware of that. I haven’t been briefed on that yet.
Q: How do you feel right now about where we are? There’s a lot of rhetoric, but we deal in facts, and from a factual standpoint is there anything that you just want to reassure people about? Because there’s a lot of concern. Is there anything that you would like people to know where we are right now?
Dr. Harris: Sure. I think right now we’re waiting to see what will happen, but we can look around the country and see what other parts of the country are going through. But what I would like people to remember is that they really do have the power to protect themselves and protect their families. We’ve given lots of guidance over and over about social distancing, about hygiene, about staying home about avoiding crowds, about not being around others if you think you might be sick, and these are all really simple things. But in fact, they’re really contrary to what human behavior is, you know? Humans are social, and we like to get out, and we have habits, and we like to be around other people, and we’d like to do different things, and sitting at home alone and not doing anything is contrary to what most people want to do, but what I would ask people to do is please take this seriously, please social distance yourself, please stay home, unplug for a while just hunker down and wait for this to get over. We’ll be through this soon, but it’s really going to require everyone working together. For those people who aren’t taking it seriously, they’re going to put other people at risk. They’re going to put maybe themselves, but certainly older adults, maybe people in their own family, people in their community, at-risk and so we really all have to cooperate and work together, and if we do that, we’ll all get through this just fine.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.