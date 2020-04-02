South Alabama manufacturing facility employee tests positive for COVID-19

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama manufacturing facility says one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the human resources department for Shaw Industries, the company was notified on Wednesday that an associate who works at the company’s Andalusia location had tested positive for COVID-19.
Shaw Industries says the associate, who had not worked at the facility since March 23, is under the care of a medical provider. Any associates who had close contact with the associate who tested positive have been identified and will self-quarantine.
Since the notification of the confirmed case, Shaw Industries says the company’s risk management and HR teams conducted a risk assessment of the facility. The decision was made to undergo an accelerated shutdown process ahead of the planned closure of the facility the week of April 6.
“Our associates’ physical and financial wellbeing remain our priority,” Mark Hartline, Vice President, Human Resources said. “Since the emergence of COVID-19 in China, we’ve taken a number of steps to limit our associates’ potential exposure in the workplace and allow them to make the best decisions for themselves and their families. We continue to monitor the evolving situation closely and make adjustments to our operations, policies, and procedures accordingly.”
Shaw Industries says all of its facilities are cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. The Andalusia facility has been cleaned and disinfected multiple times per day since the associate’s last day at work.
Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest carpet manufacturers with more than $6 billion in annual revenue and approximately 22,000 employees worldwide, according to its website.
