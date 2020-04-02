Tuesday’s confirmed tornado total climbs to 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham says it has confirmed two more tornadoes in south central Alabama following Tuesday storms, bringing the total to five.
The latest confirmed tornadoes were both of EF-0 strength and were located in Montgomery and Pike counties.
The first caused tree damage and broken limbs along a 3-mile path west of Pine Level in south Montgomery County.
The second stayed on the ground less than a minute and caused some pine trees to be uprooted near the town of Orion in northern Pike County.
Neither twister resulted in any injuries.
The other three tornadoes were confirmed by the NWS during surveys Wednesday. They included two EF-0 twisters in Pike County, located near Sanfield and the Troy Municipal Airport.
The most powerful tornado of the day was an EF-2 tornado that hit a neighborhood in Eufaula, damaging more than a dozen homes but causing only a single minor injury.
