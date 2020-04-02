Victim identified in Wednesday night homicide

Police investigating fatal Cherry Street shooting
By WSFA Staff | April 2, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Wednesday night.

Ricklson Debrum, 26, was fatally shot around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Polk and Cherry streets, according to MPD.

Another man was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.