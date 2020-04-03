Alabama prison system sets up COVID-19 testing list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says it hasn’t seen a single confirmed case of COVID-19 among its inmates, so far, but some tests have been performed.
Asked for an update Friday morning, ADOC now directs such questions to a webpage it has created to track inmate testing.
The page lists each state facility and subsequent test results, but unlike the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data map, which is updated throughout the day, ADOC’s list is updated twice per week.
Those updates are made on Tuesdays and Fridays at the end of the business day.
ADOC’s list, current as of March 31, indicates a total of 17 tests have been performed and that five are still pending.
While no inmates have tested positive for the respiratory illness, two ADOC employees have. The first was confirmed on March 19, with the second coming on March 25.
ADOC’s primary website indicates it currently incarcerates 27,439 inmates.
As of Friday morning, ADPH had confirmed 1,300 cases of COVID-19 in Alabama and 21 deaths.
