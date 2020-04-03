Abducted DeKalb County toddler found safe; runaway juvenile still missing

Jacobey Stewart and Emilia Newman (Source: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 2, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:58 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says 3-year-old Jacobey Stewart has been found safe in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jacobey was abducted by 13-year-old Emilia Newman when she ran away Thursday afternoon. An Amber Alert was issued that evening.

She may be traveling in a 2006 light green Mercury Mariner with tag 28BK859.

Deputies say Emilia has ran away to the Scottsboro and Chattanooga areas in the past.

Emilia is 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or call 911 immediately.

