21 dead, over 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New case numbers Friday morning show over 1300 people across Alabama are confirmed to have COVID-19.
According to the data map from the Alabama Department of Public Health, 21 people have now been confirmed to have died from the respiratory virus. Over 8,300 people have been tested and 34 deaths have been reported.
These are the latest deaths by county:
- Chambers -4
- Etowah -1
- Jackson -1
- Lauderdale -1
- Lee -2
- Madison -1
- Marion -1
- Mobile -4
- Montgomery -1
- Shelby -3
- Tallapoosa -1
- Washington -1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued the latest COVID-19 order, which heavily focused on ways of "cutting red tape” on the state’s strained healthcare workers and facilities. It also ordered county jails to reduce the number of inmates they house “in a way that does not jeopardize public safety.”
Also, on Thursday, several municipalities in central Alabama announced curfews to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and to protect citizens and first responders.
Ivey continues to say she is not ready to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order. Instead, all non work-related gatherings of 10 or more persons, or gatherings of 10 or more persons that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance are being advised against.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
