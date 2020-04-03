‘Fight, flee or freeze’ reaction to COVID-19 impacts economy, experts say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the news and conversations continually center around coronavirus, how are you responding?
Experts say how we respond to threats individually can be an important element in how our community responds as a whole.
“We take three actions when we respond to a threat," explained Auburn University professor Dr. Brian Connelly. “It’s fight, flee or freeze, and this is actually threat rigidity theory. Sociologists have applied it in a number of contexts. We can’t fight the disease. We are weighing whether or not we can or should flee it. And if we don’t do either of those things, we’ll likely end up, and we’re starting to see, a freeze, which is at a societal level where companies start laying off workers and hoarding money and resources, and people avoid the stock market.”
Business professionals and analysts have been studying how people respond to external threats for many years and using the “fight, flee or freeze” theory to understand how those responses affect and change society. They’re seeing evidence of all three in response to the coronavirus threat, but the most wide-spread response they’re seeing is the freeze.
“Nobody wants to stay frozen indefinitely. So you put the pieces of the puzzle together, though, and you realize this thing’s severe and we’re vulnerable. And right now we don’t have the tools to fight and so, therefore, the option available to us is to flee at least for the moment, and we want to do this as quickly and completely as we can because it works,” Connelly said.
Business experts say the key to controlling our responses is understanding the power our individual behavior has over the threat itself.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.