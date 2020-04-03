‘Fight, flee or freeze’ reaction to COVID-19 impacts economy, experts say

“We take three actions when we respond to a threat," explained Auburn University professor Dr. Brian Connelly. “It’s fight, flee or freeze, and this is actually threat rigidity theory. Sociologists have applied it in a number of contexts. We can’t fight the disease. We are weighing whether or not we can or should flee it. And if we don’t do either of those things, we’ll likely end up, and we’re starting to see, a freeze, which is at a societal level where companies start laying off workers and hoarding money and resources, and people avoid the stock market.”