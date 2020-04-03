Gov. Ivey holding news conference with other state officials Friday afternoon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will hold a joint press conference Friday at 4 p.m. to give an update on the coronavirus.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Attorney General Steve Marshall and Dexter Avenue Baptist Church’s Rev. Cromwell A. Handy will join the governor.
The news conference will be live on WSFA 12 News, WSFA.com and the WSFA 12 News app.
It has been one week since the state tightened its health order and ordered the temporary closure of certain “nonessential businesses." The order is in effect until April 17. It also prohibits non-work related gathering of 10 people or more.
During a question and answer session on Twitter Thursday, the governor addressed why she hasn’t issued a shelter in place order.
The governor’s tweeted response said “Each state has to weigh their own set of factors. I’m in communication with local, state & federal officials on a daily basis. We are taking a measured approach to keep Alabamians healthy, safe & working, wherever possible.”
Ivey’s office said she had not ruled anything out in her efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
More than 30 states have implemented stay at home or shelter in place orders, including those surrounding Alabama.
Alabama topped 1,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.