Identities, location of suspects wanted by MPD

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking to identify and locate three suspects wanted in an investigation involving the fraudulent use of a credit card.
Police say the incident happened back on Feb. 22 at a local retail store. According to police, the suspects left the area in a white cargo van traveling in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information regarding the identities or locations of the suspects is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also dial 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
