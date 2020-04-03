Identities, location of suspects wanted by MPD

Identities, location of suspects wanted by MPD
The Montgomery Police Department is looking to identify and locate three suspects wanted in an investigation involving the fraudulent use of a credit card. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | April 2, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking to identify and locate three suspects wanted in an investigation involving the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The Montgomery Police Department is looking to identify and locate three suspects wanted in an investigation involving the fraudulent use of a credit card.
The Montgomery Police Department is looking to identify and locate three suspects wanted in an investigation involving the fraudulent use of a credit card. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Police say the incident happened back on Feb. 22 at a local retail store. According to police, the suspects left the area in a white cargo van traveling in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or locations of the suspects is asked to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). You may also dial 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.