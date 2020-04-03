Inmate in custody after 21-hour search in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman says a man who left work release Wednesday is back in custody.
Michael Tyson Lee was recaptured around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Hutto Road.
“The past 21 hours have been a whirlwind of activity. On duty, off duty, volunteer, and many community members helped to capture him,” Turman said. “The Covington County Sheriffs Dept, ALEA, DTF, Gantt PD were instrumental in apprehending Lee.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Lee was waiting to be transferred to the department of corrections for probation revocation when he left the worksite in Andalusia Wednesday morning.
