1 killed in head-on crash in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A New Brockton man has died in an early morning crash, according to the Enterprise Police Department.
First responders were called to the 1000 block of Rucker Boulevard around 5 a.m. Friday where they found two vehicles that had collided head-on.
Harvey Herman Covington III was pronounced dead on the scene. The the driver of the other vehicle was not injured, according to the police department.
A preliminary investigation shows Covington was driving westbound on Rucker Boulevard in the oncoming traffic lane when his vehicle struck an eastbound motorist head-on.
The Enterprise Police Department traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigated the cause of the crash.
