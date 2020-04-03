Lines form at Montgomery stores as police enforce health order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lines have formed outside some stores as Montgomery police officers work to enforce a state health order at grocery stores and big box stores by limiting the number of people inside.
To be clear, officials and business leaders have said there is no reason to panic since there is no shortage on food or other products. Officers are working with each store in an effort to keep a safe number of people coming and going.
Asked about the situation, city spokesman Griffith Waller said Gov. Kay Ivey’s order limits public gatherings of 10 people or more, but police have been given the latitude to allow larger stores to have up to 50 people, at their discretion, and as long as order is maintained.
We checked and found lines at businesses including the WinnDixie on Carter Hill Road, as well as the Publix on Zelda Road. Most who were waiting were seen adhering to the social distancing practice, but some were standing closer together, which could potentially lead to the transmission of COVID-19.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has provided police officers with a letter they can show to business owners who are not following the social distancing guidelines. The letter is titled “Fine/Arrest Warning.”
[LIVE EVENT: Mayor Reed to hold 2 p.m. Facebook townhall event.]
The letter mentions that Ivey’s state health order requires all non work-related gatherings to be less than 10 people and to follow the social distancing guidelines of maintaining a six-foot distance between persons.
Reed says any business lawfully open must abide by that order, adds that failure to comply is a criminal offense that can result in either a fine or arrest.
“We hope that there will eventually be a statewide order that will clarify this issue for the entire state of Alabama," Waller said, "but in the meantime, we are going to do whatever is necessary protect the lives and wellbeing of the citizens of Montgomery.”
The city of Montgomery has been under an indefinite 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. curfew for a week, which has since been expanded countywide.
The number of coronavirus cases in Alabama continues to rise. As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 1,350 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.