Mayor Reed issues warning to businesses not following state health order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has provided police with a letter they can show to business owners who are not following the social distancing guidelines.
The letter is titled “Fine/Arrest Warning.”
The letter mentions Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s state health order requires all non work-related gatherings to be less than 10 people and follow the social distancing guidelines of maintaining a six-foot distance between persons.
Mayor Reed says any business lawfully open must abide by that order. He says failure to comply is a criminal offense and can result in either a fine or arrest.
