Model forecasts Alabama hitting coronavirus peak mid-April

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has released forecasting data on the coronavirus in Alabama.
The institute is predicting April 19 to be the peak for the virus in Alabama with 303 deaths on that day.
IHME estimates there will be 5,516 deaths from the coronavirus in Alabama by Aug. 4.
Researchers also found that demand for resources like hospital beds and ventilators in Alabama will far exceed capacity. It projects a shortage of 21,755 beds and 3,908 intensive care units beds in Alabama and the peak resource use being on April 17.
According to IHME, “the model includes the effects of social distancing measures implemented at the “first administrative level” (in the US this generally means the state level) and assumes continued social distancing through the end of the modeled period (August 4, 2020).”
Researchers concluded COVID-19 “will place a load well beyond the current capacity of hospitals to manage, especially for ICU care. These estimates can help inform the development and implementation of strategies to mitigate this gap, including reducing non-COVID-19 demand for services and temporarily increasing system capacity.”
