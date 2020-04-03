MPS lays out plans for students to finish school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools has laid out its plans for the rest of the school year as students will spend the rest of the semester learning from home.
Schools are performing a survey now to determine what technology devices are available to students to make sure they can access work.
Last week, State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey did say there was a concern about the lack of internet in some students’ homes, and other issues, but reassured everyone the department was working with local systems “to make sure there is a plan in place for every school, for every child, to continue their learning, to close out their school year."
Attendance will not be taken starting Monday. Students K-11 will receive final grades after this fourth grading period ending May 21.
Seniors in good standing with grades after the third grading period will be considered graduates. Those not meeting graduation requirements from that point will work through the final grading period to get their average.
