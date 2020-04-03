One-day Covid-19 testing sites coming to some central Alabama counties

By WSFA Staff | April 2, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 8:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Health announced three area counties will have one-day drive-thru testing clinics for the coronavirus in areas across central Alabama.

Clinics will be available in Lowndes County, Bullock County and Tallapoosa County. The clinics will be by **appointment only** and you must call in advance.

The dates the drive-thru clinics will be available will be:

  • Friday - Lowndes County Health Department, 507 East Tuskegee Street, Hayneville
  • April 7 - Bullock County Health Department, 674 Hicks Industrial Blvd., Union Springs
  • April 10 - Tallapoosa County Health Department, 2078 Sportplex Blvd., Alexander City

All clinics will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To be tested, individuals must meet the following criteria:

  • Have a fever or cough or shortness of breath
  • Be immunocompromised or have co-morbidities
  • Be Age 65 or older
  • Be a healthcare worker
  • Be associated with a long-term healthcare facility

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.

