One-day Covid-19 testing sites coming to some central Alabama counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Health announced three area counties will have one-day drive-thru testing clinics for the coronavirus in areas across central Alabama.
Clinics will be available in Lowndes County, Bullock County and Tallapoosa County. The clinics will be by **appointment only** and you must call in advance.
The dates the drive-thru clinics will be available will be:
- Friday - Lowndes County Health Department, 507 East Tuskegee Street, Hayneville
- April 7 - Bullock County Health Department, 674 Hicks Industrial Blvd., Union Springs
- April 10 - Tallapoosa County Health Department, 2078 Sportplex Blvd., Alexander City
All clinics will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
To be tested, individuals must meet the following criteria:
- Have a fever or cough or shortness of breath
- Be immunocompromised or have co-morbidities
- Be Age 65 or older
- Be a healthcare worker
- Be associated with a long-term healthcare facility
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.
