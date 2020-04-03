Several municipalities enforce curfews amid COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several municipalities in central Alabama have announced curfews and restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Greenville- Starting Friday, the city will have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will last indefinitely. Failure to comply with the order is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or jail time.
Georgiana- Starting Friday, the city of Greenville will have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Mayor Jerome Antone.
Hayneville- The city of Hayneville’s indefinite curfew, which began Thursday, takes place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Montgomery County- All of Montgomery County will be under curfew indefinitely from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Last week, Mayor Reed announced a curfew for the city of Montgomery.
Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean says the curfew comes in a response to seeing that citizens were not taking Montgomery’s curfew seriously.
Selma- The city of Selma is under an indefinite curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Tallassee- The city of Tallassee’s curfew will begin Monday and will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. Failure to abide by the curfew will be punishable by a fine up to $500.
The curfew does not apply to first responders, health personnel, certain utility employees and essential workers.
Tuskegee- The city of Tuskegee’s curfew, which began Wednesday, will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will go on indefinitely.
All non-essential travel will be prohibited and residents are asked not to leave their homes unless they are performing the following essential activities:
- Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other valuable persons.
- Returning to one’s place of residence from outside the city; traveling to one’s place of residence located outside the city
- Traveling through the city from one location outside the city to another location outside the city.
- Compliance with an order of law enforcement or court shall be exempt from this order
- Legally mandated government purposes
- Work in support of essential activities
Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine of up to $500.
