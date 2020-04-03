Several municipalities enforce curfews amid COVID-19

Several municipalities enforce curfews amid COVID-19
A police officer patrols Montgomery's streets during a curfew. Penalties for violating the curfew include fines or jail time. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 3, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 1:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several municipalities in central Alabama have announced curfews and restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Greenville- Starting Friday, the city will have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will last indefinitely. Failure to comply with the order is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or jail time.

Georgiana- Starting Friday, the city of Greenville will have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to Mayor Jerome Antone.

Hayneville- The city of Hayneville’s indefinite curfew, which began Thursday, takes place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montgomery County- All of Montgomery County will be under curfew indefinitely from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Last week, Mayor Reed announced a curfew for the city of Montgomery.

Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean says the curfew comes in a response to seeing that citizens were not taking Montgomery’s curfew seriously.

Selma- The city of Selma is under an indefinite curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Tallassee- The city of Tallassee’s curfew will begin Monday and will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. Failure to abide by the curfew will be punishable by a fine up to $500.

The curfew does not apply to first responders, health personnel, certain utility employees and essential workers.

Tuskegee- The city of Tuskegee’s curfew, which began Wednesday, will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and will go on indefinitely.

All non-essential travel will be prohibited and residents are asked not to leave their homes unless they are performing the following essential activities:

  • Providing care for minors, the elderly, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other valuable persons.
  • Returning to one’s place of residence from outside the city; traveling to one’s place of residence located outside the city
  • Traveling through the city from one location outside the city to another location outside the city.
  • Compliance with an order of law enforcement or court shall be exempt from this order
  • Legally mandated government purposes
  • Work in support of essential activities

Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine of up to $500.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.