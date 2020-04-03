Temperatures warming up, but humidity stays low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next several days will feature more quiet weather with warming temperatures across central and southern Alabama. It won’t be overly hot, but we do head into the 80s this weekend into next week. In addition, say goodbye to the 40-degree low temperatures for the foreseeable future.
The good news is we will keep the humidity low and at comfortable levels thru Sunday. We will also keep a fair amount of sunshine in the forecast each afternoon. The only exception may be Sunday. That’s when a mostly cloudy sky is possible, but at least some sun is still in the cards.
The pattern does continue to favor an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity next Tuesday thru Thursday. As it looks now, Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday looks to be the period with the most shower and storm coverage. We aren’t expecting any sort of severe weather situation, but with the warmth and humidity we’re anticipating, a few stronger storms will be possible.
