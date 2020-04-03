Trump campaign calls Sessions ‘delusional’ in letter

By KIM CHANDLER
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump’s campaign has sent a letter demanding his former attorney general Jeff Sessions stop tying himself to Trump in campaign materials.
The March 31 letter sent by the chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President accused Sessions of trying to misleadingly promote connections to Trump.
Sessions is seeking to regain the Senate seat from Alabama he held for 20 years before becoming Trump’s first attorney general. But his public falling out in 2017 with Trump threatens his hopes of recapturing his former seat.
The Trump campaign is backing Sessions’ opponent in the upcoming GOP runoff.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)