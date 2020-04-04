Alabama National Guard dispels social media rumors about mobilization

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Guard is dispelling rumors that are circulating on social media that indicates the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is preparing to mobilize the National Guard.
The Alabama National Guard said the rumors were false in a statement released Friday, adding the DHS does not have the authority to mobilize the National Guard. That decision remains under the control of state governors.
On March 20, however, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did authorize the activation of up to 100 guardsmen, if needed, “to be on standby, should our first responders and health care providers need additional support.”
The governor’s recent authorization made clear there are no plans for the Guard to operate as any type of enforcement of public health orders.
While you may see Alabama National Guard soldiers and airmen working in your communities, they are not mobilized.
Soldiers and airmen remain focused on "supporting community based testing sites, creating additional medical capacity, and providing logistical support to include transportation and the distribution of medical supplies and food.”
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Alabama National Guard Public Affairs Office at alngpao@mail.mil.
Additionally, the Alabama National Guard says there is no discussion of a nation-wide quarantine.
