American Diabetes Association urges Gov. Ivey to ease costs for diabetics during pandemic

“When I hear stories from different patients that have to pay $300 to $500 a month for the insulin, it just kind of comes as a shock to me,” Dr. Garg said. “In any other country that you can go to, the cost of insulin or any medication is much cheaper and affordable for the patient. I have patients always asked about if they can get medications from Canada. If it is possible in any other part of the country, I wonder why not in state which is economically and financially the strongest nation in the world.”