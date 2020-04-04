American Diabetes Association urges Gov. Ivey to ease costs for diabetics during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The entire world is still trying to wrap their heads around this new, but deadly disease known as COVID-19. With little data or information about the novel virus, many people are uncertain about what their current health status means for them if they fall ill.
For the 115 million Americans living with diabetes and prediabetes, the current health crisis poses a unique and significant threat. This is from both a health standpoint and an economic one.
According to St. Louis Fed projections, the coronavirus economic freeze could eliminate 47 million jobs and send the unemployment rate past 32 percent. For the large numbers of lower income Americans who live with diabetes and are trying to balance the cost of medications and supplies as well as potential job loss, this can be a difficult time.
American Diabetes Association Chief Executive Officer Tracey Brown is asking Gov. Kay Ivey, and the governors in the other 49 states, to provide some much needed financial relief for the over 672,000 people living with diabetes or prediabetes in Alabama that could be negatively impacted by the coronavirus.
Brown is requesting that the following be put into immediate action:
- Eliminate cost-sharing for insulin in state-regulated insurance plans. This would mean a zero-dollar co-payment for insulin during the pandemic.
- Ensure that Americans living with diabetes who lose their job due to the current pandemic have continuous access to health insurance. This includes potentially automatically enrolling these patients into Medicaid, prohibiting the removal of people from Medicaid and state regulated health insurance plans if they fall late in paying prelims, temporarily waiving documentation requirements for continued Medicaid eligibility, and expanding special enrollment periods.
“We want to lessen the burden around getting your insulin, so we’re asking for zero co-pay during this crisis,” Brown said. “The second thing that we’re asking is as people may be losing their jobs, and if they are living with diabetes, we don’t want their insurance to stop during this time. So we are asking that those people actually have continuous health insurance coverage.”
Dr. Manisha Garg, an Endocrinologist at UAB Medicine, said she strongly agrees with Brown.
“I think that this will really benefit all of the patients who have diabetes and this is actually the need of this health crisis and pandemic,” Dr. Garg said. “And before this pandemic started, actually many of the states they have already put a cap on the cost of the insulin per month. I think definitely during this pandemic making zero-dollar co-pay or making it cheaper and available to all the patients who need it, this is really the need of the time.”
According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 7 million Americans rely on insulin to live, yet the cost of insulin has nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.
“When I hear stories from different patients that have to pay $300 to $500 a month for the insulin, it just kind of comes as a shock to me,” Dr. Garg said. “In any other country that you can go to, the cost of insulin or any medication is much cheaper and affordable for the patient. I have patients always asked about if they can get medications from Canada. If it is possible in any other part of the country, I wonder why not in state which is economically and financially the strongest nation in the world.”
“No one should have to choose between whether I purchase the medication I need to live, or whether I pay my rent, or put food on my table,” said Brown.
Brown said she hopes the Governors in all 50 states will act to soon to help diabetics financially.
With diabetic patients more at risk of infection, Dr. Garg is encouraging patients to wash hands, avoid non-essential travel, and stay home as much as possible.
