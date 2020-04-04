Enterprise police seeing rise in domestic violence calls

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Enterprise Police Department says it is seeing a rise in domestic violence calls during a time where people are being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Friday morning EPD Public Information Officer Lt. Billy Haglund says police opened an investigation after a victim filed a report at the station.
Haglund says due to the nature of the physical attack to the victim, the investigation was given over to the Criminal Investigation Division.
At 12:15 p.m., Friday, police arrested Ortis Betney, 39, of Enterprise, and charged him with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation.
Betney was taken to the Coffee County Jail.
The Enterprise Police Department encourages anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to call 911 immediately.
