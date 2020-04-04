Federal changes made to SNAP due to coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama ARISE says changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alabama ARISE says the following food assistance improvements have been made struggling families:
- Suspension of time limits.
- Increased assistance for many families.
- Replacement of school meals with SNAP and SNAP-like assistance.
- Reduced administrative burdens.
Alabama ARISE is recommending Congress build on these improvements through the following things:
- Increasing overall SNAP assistance.
- Raising the minimum SNAP benefit levels.
- Blocking proposed rule changes that would cut benefits and limit SNAP access.
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
