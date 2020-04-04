Georgia man dead, 2 others injured in Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting has left a Georgia man dead and two others injured, according to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.
According to Watkins, officers were called to a home on South Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard on a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived at the home, officers found Lorenzo Johnston, 28 of Georgia, dead.
Watkins says two other people were also shot but were able to escape from the home. One victim was airlifted to a Dothan hospital in unknown condition. The other victim was taken to Medical Center Barbour by private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.
Witnesses suggested to officers that a robbery had taken place prior to the shooting, Watkins said.
This case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.
