Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Martha McSally is volunteering at the Salvation Army. Mark Kelly is using his background as an astronaut to entertain kids stuck at home. The global pandemic that is shaking up life is also forcing Arizona’s U.S. Senate candidates to reinvent the political playbook when voters are much more concerned about staying healthy and paying the bills than they are with politics. Rallies and door-to-door campaigning have been replaced by telephone town halls and pleas to donate to charity. The race is a top-tier contest that will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.