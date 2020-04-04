Macon County Schools prepared for alternate education methods

“This process is going to involve the entire family. It’s going to involve schools, and teachers, and staff reaching out in ways we’ve never reached out before. Very frequently, each of our teachers will have two daily office hours with a published number where parents can contact and call in. We also have a Macon tech helpline where parents will be able to call in as well as an email address where parents will be able to email," said Brooks. “So we’ve tried to put out a number of communication tools that will be shared with parents starting this coming Monday, so that we can all stay connected and have the best possible outcome for students that we can create under these conditions.”