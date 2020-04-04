More details wanted in Andalusia drive-by shooting

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department is looking for additional information in the investigation of a drive-by shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday on Packer Avenue. Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said the department received reports of shots fired around 10 p.m.
An investigation determined that several shots were fired, including one that struck a vehicle and another that went into a house and hit a sofa on which a woman was seated. There also was a child in the house at the time the shots were fired, police say.
Police believe the suspect or suspects were driving a blue vehicle, possibly a Cadillac, Hudson said.
Hudson says anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the department and ask for someone in investigations.
“We need to get this stopped before an innocent person is injured or killed," said Hudson.
Anyone with information can contact the APD at 334-222-1155 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867). Your tip may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000 when the tip leads to an arrest.
