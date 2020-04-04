More municipalities enact curfews amid COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More municipalities are enacting curfews in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Friday night, the Prattville City Council unanimously voted to enact an indefinite city-wide curfew for the hours between 10 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., starting Saturday. Failure to comply can result in a fine of $500 or up to 180 days in jail.
The city of Dadeville set its curfew in place Friday night. It runs from the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mayor Wayne Smith said soft enforcement would be done this weekend with strict enforcement beginning Monday.
Several other municipalities, including Montgomery County, have also enacted curfews.
In the Town of Pike Road, due to the governor’s stay at home order that runs through April 30, all of the Town’s facilities that were closed until April 12 will now be closed until April 30.
As of Saturday morning, Alabama has totaled over 1,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 26 reported deaths.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
