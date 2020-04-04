Pedestrian killed in crash near I-85 NB/Chantilly Parkway

By WSFA Staff | April 3, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 10:17 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one person is dead as a result of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday night.

Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 85 northbound and Chantilly Parkway around 8 p.m.

MPD Cpl. Tyneshia James says when units arrived on scene they found a pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries.

James says the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

