Pedestrian killed in crash near I-85 NB/Chantilly Parkway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says one person is dead as a result of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday night.
Police and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 85 northbound and Chantilly Parkway around 8 p.m.
MPD Cpl. Tyneshia James says when units arrived on scene they found a pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries.
James says the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.
