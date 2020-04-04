Troy University celebrating prom in a fun way

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled several events including senior prom for many high school students. Troy University is stepping in to help make prom fun using an entertainment app you may have heard of.
Thanks to the university, there’s an easy way for high school seniors to be named prom king or prom queen while earning money towards their college education. All they have to do is upload a video of them dancing to the app Tik Tok and then follow a few extra steps.
“Upload a video and tag it with Troy prom in the caption, that way we can see it and then get your friends to like the video,” said Troy University Student Services and Administration Web Content Manager Autumn Baggett-Griggs.
Baggett-Griggs said they came up with the idea as a way to keep everyone active during this time of quarantine, but that’s not all.
“It’s a way to be active, it’s a way to show off your prom clothes,” said Baggett-Griggs. “If you still have them, it’s a way to still, you know, get to see your friends and it’s something to do.”
Prom king and queen will be determined by whichever male and female finishes with the most likes on their video by 5 p.m. April 10.
T-Roy will announce the winners at 6 p.m. the same day. The prom king and queen will get a message with all the details about winning and how to get their scholarship earnings.
The winners also receive a tiara or crown and the sash that says Troy prom king or queen.
