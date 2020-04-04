Warming trend continues, sunshine sticks around

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nice weekend is in store for us! A mostly sunny day is underway, and temperatures are continuing to warm up. Highs will jump into the low 80s later today.
The weather will stay quiet through the weekend, but more clouds will arrive Sunday. Highs will continue to warm into the low and mid 80s.
Shower and thunderstorm activity ramps back up next week as several weak shortwave impulses slide our way. The best chance for rain appears to be Tuesday afternoon and evening. Beyond that, the timing of shower and storm activity depends on the arrival of the impulses, but there is a chance for scattered rain each afternoon.
A few strong storms are possible, and although severe weather isn’t expected, we’ll watch closely for the possibility by the end of the week. We’ll keep you updated.
