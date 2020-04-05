Coronavirus leaves church pews empty on Palm Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Who would have thought on a Palm Sunday that the parking lot at Shades Mountain Baptist Church would be empty? That’s the case all across America as church leaders say they’re doing this to keep everybody safe.
For Christians, Palm Sunday is one of the most important days of the year, but this celebration is going to look a bit different.
Churches across the world are doing something most have never done - start the holy week online.
For decades Pastor Danny Wood has led Shades Mountain Baptist Church in worship on Easter Sunday. This year will be a first.
"It's new for us, but we just praise the Lord we got the technology, and we can have our services," said Wood.
He would rather be in the sanctuary, but at the end of the day, the walls around the pews aren't that important.
"We will be gathered together, but we won’t be under one roof, we will be connected in the homes so the church will still be the church and that’s the good news, "said Wood.
