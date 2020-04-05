31 dead, over 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Alabama

31 dead, over 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Alabama
Coronavirus Alabama update. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 5, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 8:40 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirty-one people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Heath’s data map.

As of Sunday morning, the latest numbers show over 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 13,000 people have been tested and 45 deaths have been reported.

These are the latest deaths by county:

  • Chambers -5
  • Cullman -1
  • Etowah -2
  • Jackson -1
  • Jefferson -4
  • Lauderdale -1
  • Lee -2
  • Madison -1
  • Marion -1
  • Mobile -5
  • Montgomery -1
  • Randolph -1
  • Shelby -5
  • Tallapoosa -1
  • Washington -1

According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.

RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:

If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.

State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.