31 dead, over 1,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thirty-one people have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Heath’s data map.
As of Sunday morning, the latest numbers show over 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 13,000 people have been tested and 45 deaths have been reported.
These are the latest deaths by county:
- Chambers -5
- Cullman -1
- Etowah -2
- Jackson -1
- Jefferson -4
- Lauderdale -1
- Lee -2
- Madison -1
- Marion -1
- Mobile -5
- Montgomery -1
- Randolph -1
- Shelby -5
- Tallapoosa -1
- Washington -1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
