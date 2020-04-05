Jared Mayden prepping for NFL despite COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Like every other playing looking to improve their chances on getting into the NFL, the coronavirus has presented many challenges for Alabama’s Jared Mayden, including finding places to train.
“You know, it’s a big change. We really just try to find anywhere we can go,” he said. “My high school had let me go back for two days, and then they said the district pretty much closed all the fields down, so it’s kinda tough but you gotta try to figure out something.”
However, Mayden said the time away from the field has actually been valuable, adding that it gives him more time to focus on growing mentally in the sport.
“Really in just my football maturity. Just being able to understand things more, especially when I was at the Senior Bowl around NFL coaches and other good guys from throughout college football. You’re gonna pick up some things, and it really helps with your football IQ,” said Mayden.
COVID-19 forced the school to cancel Alabama’s Pro Day, which means the last time Mayden was in front of NFL scouts was the Senior Bowl back in February, but even that isn’t stopping him from being confident heading into week.
“[My agent and I] have been talking to teams even from the Senior Bowl, and I feel like I was able to show them that I do understand what I’m doing, so I feel good,” said Mayden. “I feel like with the circumstances, I feel like I put myself in the bests possible position.”
With or without a Pro Day, Mayden said his time with the Crimson Tide is really what really will set him apart at the next level.
“Coach Saban, he really does a good job of getting us prepared for the next level - you know sometimes people will come back and say the NFL isn’t as hard as it was at Alabama, so I feel like the transition won’t be too bad,” said Mayden.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to go on as planned later this month.
