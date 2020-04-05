Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials report that Arizona now has over 2,000 cases of the new coronavirus, and the state’s death toll from the disease has topped 50. The Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 52 deaths. All 15 Arizona counties have diagnosed coronavirus cases. Over half of the state’s cases and deaths were in Maricopa County, which includes most of metro Phoenix. Gov. Doug Ducey announced Saturday that President Donald Trump had approved a major disaster declaration for Arizona. Ducey also said Arizona has an agreement with Honeywell to produce over 6 million N95 face masks for the state over the next 12 months. He said counties would distribute the masks to health, safety and emergency response workers.