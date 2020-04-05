Opelika City Schools to continue free student meals

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika City Schools will continue to serve free student meals to all students 18 years old and under.
The meals are being distributed Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Carver Primary School and Opelika High School.
An additional site has been added, Opelika Learning Center, at 214 Jeter Avenue for Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The distribution at Opelika Learning Center will take place in the bus loop off of the Easy Street entrance.
All meals are grab and go.
Meals are for all students 18 years old and younger, regardless of where they attend school.
