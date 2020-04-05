Oregon man killed in crash; Wetumpka woman charged with DUI

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged after law enforcement says she was responsible for a crash that claimed the life of an Oregon man.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Alexis Danielle Wright, of Wetumpka, has been charged with driving under the influence after a single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of her passenger, Kevin Mara.
Troopers say the crash happened at 4:40 a.m., on Dozier Road near Woodhaven Trail. That’s approximately 5 miles east of Wetumpka, according to Troopers.
The crash happened after the vehicle Wright was operating, left the roadway and struck a fence. Mara was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wright, 22, was not injured, Troopers say. She was placed taken to Elmore County Jail.
Mara, 31, was a native of McMinnville, Oregon.
