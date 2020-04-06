Alabama passes 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health’s data map indicates the state has passed the 2,000-mark for confirmed cases of the COVID-19 respiratory virus.
It took 18 days to reach 1,000 confirmed cases in Alabama, with the first happening on March 13. It took just five days to jump from 1,000 to 2,000 cases.
The latest numbers show 2,006 positive cases as of Monday afternoon. Over 14,700 people have been tested and while 49 deaths have been reported, ADPH has confirmed 32 were coronavirus-related so far.
The ADPH dashboard is also now showing how many people have been tested in each county.
These are the latest deaths by county:
- Chambers - 5
- Etowah - 2
- Jackson - 1
- Jefferson - 5
- Lauderdale - 1
- Lee - 2
- Madison - 1
- Marion - 1
- Mobile - 5
- Montgomery - 1
- Randolph - 1
- Shelby - 5
- Tallapoosa - 1
- Washington - 1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has released updated projections of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The institute is now predicting April 22 will be the peak for the virus in the state, with 43 deaths projected on that day. By Aug. 4, it is projected there will be 923 total deaths in the state from the virus.
This is a change from the institute’s projections last week. On Friday, the institute projected April 19 as the peak with as many as 303 forecasted deaths on that day, and with 5,516 deaths from the virus in the state by Aug. 4.
The institute also predicts there will not be a shortage in hospital beds or ICU beds in the state at any point during the outbreak.
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth has unveiled a new online resource designed to provide small business owners with a one-stop information hub during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. You can view the website at this link.
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay at home order. Ivey’s order, which will remain in place through April 30, is an amendment to the state’s previous COVID-19 health orders.
Several municipalities in central Alabama have announced curfews to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and to protect citizens and first responders.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
