Body of fisherman recovered from pond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have recovered a man’s body in a pond near Wares Ferry Road.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers were called to the 700 block of Charlie Brassell Place around 7:30 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found the man’s body in a pond, located on private property.
Duckett says there are no signs of foul play. It appears the man was fishing and possibly had a medical episode.
No other information, including the identity of the man, has been released.
