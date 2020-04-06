Body of fisherman recovered from pond

Montgomery police have recovered a man’s body in a pond near Wares Ferry Road. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 6, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:05 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have recovered a man’s body in a pond near Wares Ferry Road.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers were called to the 700 block of Charlie Brassell Place around 7:30 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found the man’s body in a pond, located on private property.

Duckett says there are no signs of foul play. It appears the man was fishing and possibly had a medical episode.

No other information, including the identity of the man, has been released.

