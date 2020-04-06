Full Pink Supermoon: Get ready for the biggest, brightest supermoon of 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of astronomy, this is an event you’ll definitely want to pencil in some time to see for yourself! The year’s biggest and brightest supermoon will rise Tuesday evening.
A supermoon by definition is a full moon that is at its closest approach to Earth, or perigee. This causes it to appear as much as 14% bigger and 30% brighter than an ordinary full moon. This is especially true when the moon is rising and setting near the horizon.
It will rise at exactly 6:54 p.m. in Montgomery, but you can click here to find out the exact time in your neighborhood.
It’s called the ‘Super Pink Moon,' and it will be the brightest full moon of the year. Don’t expect to see a pink-colored moon, though.
The full moon that occurs in April is always referred to as the “Full Pink Moon” because of the shrub-like wild phlox that covers the ground in the springtime. It has nothing to do with the actual coloration of the moon.
It’s the second supermoon in a row after March’s Super Worm Moon. We will also be treated to a supermoon on May 7th.
That will be the last one of 2020.
The big question, of course, is whether or not Mother Nature will cooperate. As it looks Monday morning, it doesn’t look ideal in the weather department. There will likely be a fair amount of cloud cover and even some pockets of rain around Tuesday afternoon and evening, possibly lingering into the night.
This will likely block the view of the ‘Super Pink Moon’ for many of us Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. However, there is a chance that some locations will see breaks in the cloud cover to witness the biggest, brightest supermoon of 2020!
