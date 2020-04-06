Gunter Commissary cashier tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Maxwell Air Force Base says a cashier at the Gunter Annex Commissary has tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.
The cashier’s test was confirmed Friday, April 3, but their last day at work was Tuesday, March 31.
The base is advising anyone who visited the commissary before April 1 to monitor themselves for any symptoms of the virus and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms appear. They should also continue to physically distance from others and follow the state of Alabama’s stay at home orders.
Officials say the commissary was inspected by a health team, properly sanitized in accordance with CDC guidelines, and is open for business.
“The commissary continues to follow procedures to help protect its patrons, including frequent sanitizing of high-traffic areas, spacing in check out lanes, and encouraging physical distancing from its patrons,” the facility said. “The installation health team assessed no increased risk due to the incident.”
