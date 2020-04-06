'Just to have to put people in body bags every night’: Helena nurse on the coronavirus frontlines in New York

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Out nation's and Alabama's health care workers are putting themselves at risk every day to help save the lives of patients with COVID-19.
Laurice Ransom, a nurse from Helena, has answered the call in one of the hardest hit states, New York.
Ransom joined us by Facetime Monday on Good Day Extra.
Ransom, who normally works at Shelby Baptist, is serving in a hospital near the Bronx.
Ransom said she knew there would be challenges, but it is nothing she expected physically or emotionally. She said she is part of an intensive care unit where people are dying and being put in body bags from the coronavirus every night.
Ransom said she knows the seriousness of the disease and how it affects people of all ages. She has lost someone in her unit as young as 26. Ransom’s message to everyone is stay home, and take the virus seriously.
Ransom has five children, one of her sons just graduated high school. She said things have been difficult when it comes to being far away and communicating with her family and her sweet children. She misses her children dearly.
Ransom said she and her fellow nurses lean on each other, love each other, and support each other while they are at work during these unimaginable times.
She said her inspiration and motivation for serving as a nurse goes back to when she lost her mother in high school to cancer. She said her mother had an amazing nurse, and Ransom couldn't imagine doing anything else with her life.
Asked if she regrets going to New York, she quickly said “no.” She went on to say doing this work will make her a better nurse when she comes home.
