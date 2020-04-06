Ministers get creative to offer encouragement in midst of pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In this season of suffering, Rockford Baptist Church pastor Dr. Jeff Fuller spends his days offering encouragement on Facebook while walking through town in Coosa County.
“Jesus is interested in our faith,” said Dr. Fuller.
Fuller, like so many of his brethren, was determined not to allow a virus, however virulent it may be, to get in the way of reaching out and lending a hand with words and inspiration.
“There is nothing that catches God by surprise. God knows all things. There is nothing that can surprise Him,” said the pastor.
Much like Rockford Baptist, other churches offer live stream services. Some post their messages on the marquee outside the church doors.
At First Baptist in Prattville, Dr. Peyton Hill uses the area code for this part of Alabama as a starting point for prayer.
“We wanted to pick a random time that would be easy to remember,” said Dr. Hill.
At 3:34 every afternoon Hill encourages people of all denominations to pause, pray and remember.
The Church of the Highlands started its own program two weeks ago called Unite 7:14, which is tied to the scripture in Chronicles.
“Pray for God’s mercy. I pray that God will halt the spread of this disease and pray for the healing for those who have already been affected,” Dr. Hill said.
The ministers admitted what they’re doing now feels a little strange because it’s new, different and out of their comfort zone.
“It is challenging for some. It takes me back to my radio days,” Dr. Fuller said.
But pastors and priests also see it as an opportunity to offer hope, no matter what the platform is, during a time the world could use it the most.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.