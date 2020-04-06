Montgomery nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery nursing home resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from Hillview Terrace, the resident tested positive for the respiratory virus on Saturday. After learning of the positive case, the facility said it notified their staff and residents’ families.
“We continue to closely monitor all residents and check them for symptoms multiple times a day,” a release said.
Hillview Terrace says all employees and vendors are being screened before they are allowed to enter the building.
The facility says they are following directives from the Center for Disease Control and prevention as well as federal and state authorities.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.